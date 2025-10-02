Ahmed Alhosani Appointed CEO Of Emirates Digital Press To Lead The Future Of Digital Publishing In The UAE

MENAFN - GetNews)Emirates Digital Press is proud to announce the appointment of Ahmed Mohamed Khalaf Alhosani as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

A seasoned entrepreneur and strategist, Ahmed brings over 30 years of leadership experience, including senior executive roles at Etisalat Group (e&). Known as the“Dubai Business Startup Expert” and“AI Income Strategist,” he has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses to thrive in Dubai's fast-evolving digital economy.

At Emirates Digital Press, Ahmed will lead the company's mission to transform publishing across the Middle East by combining AI-driven solutions, innovative business models, and digital platforms.

“Our vision at Emirates Digital Press is to make publishing smarter, faster, and more accessible. We want to empower creators and businesses to tell their stories, scale globally, and succeed in the digital-first world,” said Ahmed Alhosani, CEO of Emirates Digital Press.

Strategic Priorities



Empowering Authors & Entrepreneurs – Supporting creators to publish and grow their ideas into successful digital products.

AI-Powered Publishing – Leveraging artificial intelligence to simplify content creation and global distribution. Driving UAE's Vision 2031 – Contributing to Dubai's D33 economic agenda and the nation's transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

In addition to his new role, Ahmed also leads Arabian Digital Business FZE and Dubai Digital Publishing, further strengthening his commitment to digital transformation, AI education, and entrepreneurial empowerment in the region.

About Emirates Digital Press

Emirates Digital Press is a UAE-based publishing and digital empowerment company dedicated to next-generation publishing, AI-driven content strategies, and digital learning platforms. The company helps authors, entrepreneurs, and businesses thrive in today's digital economy.