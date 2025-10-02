Surprise Announcement: Dr. Coach Tasha Mac To Be Appointed As Ambassador For Peace With Upcoming October Induction

Laguna Hills, CA - October 2, 2025 - During the Dream Big Dreams World Day Golden Gala Congressional Award Luncheon at the VOCO Hotel in Laguna Hills, CA, a surprise announcement was made: Dr. Coach Tasha Mac will be inducted in October as an Ambassador for Peace by Amb. Dr. Eric J. Zuley (eZWay Network) and Nasser Zomorod, Social United Peace Federation (UPF) Director under the United Nations.

The ceremonial luncheon was sponsored by the eZWay Awards Golden Gala and Langers Juice, attracting legendary icons and proud #eZWayFamily members including Actor Bill Duke, Omar Periu, Kate Linder, Macneal“Big Papa” Bruny, Eddie Barber, Henry Tillman, and many more.

This is not simply an award - it is a prestigious global recognition celebrating extraordinary social impact. The day featured televised coverage, professional media production, and world-class networking with distinguished changemakers, all honoring leaders committed to peace, integrity, and legacy.

Dr. Coach Tasha Mac is widely recognized as a visionary leader, transformational titan, and protector of Legacy Building. She is committed to public service and community equity, with faith-forward innovation in peace, while boldly exposing and disrupting corruption. Her expertise includes detecting waste, fraud, abuse, and misappropriation-protecting entrepreneurs, influencers, and high-profile platforms by safeguarding purpose, platforms, and people through truth, strategy, and systems.

Through her global platform Circles of Synergy, Dr. Coach Tasha Mac advances the mission of the United Peace Federation (UPF) by supporting the work of the United Nations, particularly in interfaith peacebuilding, peace education, and the strengthening of marriage and family.

She affirms that Circles of Synergy is not just a business-it is a business ministry, ordained to protect divine order and to restore peace, joy, and love for future generations. Each circle represents a sacred space where every family can thrive. She further uplifts Kingsman R.E.I.G.N., declaring it a movement rooted in God's design, affirming that“man was created in His image.”

“Turn your pain into power, your story into strategy, and your purpose into legacy - because you weren't just called to survive... you were crowned to reign. Game ON!” - Dr. Coach Tasha Mac

