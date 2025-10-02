Tom Luca And Crimsen Reimagine A Classic With New Track“Behind Blue Eyes Limp Bizkit (Tom Luca Remix)” Out October 9

MENAFN - GetNews)



Los Angeles, CA - October 2, 2025 - International DJ and producer Tom Luca will release his latest track,“Behind Blue Eyes - Limp Bizkit (Tom Luca Remix)”, on October 9, 2025, a collaboration with rising producer Crimsen .

Luca and Crimsen teamed up to bring a melodic house/techno experience to one of the most iconic songs of their childhood.

“I couldn't be more excited to share my first official release with the incredibly talented Crimsen,” says Luca.“'Behind Blue Eyes' is a track that means a lot to me, and collaborating on it has been such an inspiring process. This release marks an important step in my journey as an artist, and I can't wait for you all to hear it.”

Originally written and recorded by The Who in 1971 and famously covered by Limp Bizkit in 2003,“Behind Blue Eyes” now takes on a 2025 reimagining. Luca and Crimsen share the same vision: to blend the timeless emotion of the track with forward-thinking production that reflects today's club and festival sound.

Fans can follow both artists on social media for previews and behind-the-scenes content.

About Tom Luca

Tom Luca is a Los Angeles–based DJ, producer, and flight instructor whose genre-bending sets and releases bridge nostalgia and innovation. Known for melodic house and techno productions, he brings his international perspective and storytelling to every track.

About Crimsen

Crimsen is a producer/DJ known for crafting immersive electronic soundscapes with a melodic edge. He continues to push the boundaries of house and techno music, creating tracks that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

“Behind Blue Eyes - Limp Bizkit (Tom Luca Remix)” will be available on all major streaming platforms on October 9, 2025.