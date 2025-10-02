Synacti Acquires Myexpattaxes Expat Tax Software

MENAFN - GetNews)



Synact , the software-focussed private equity firm, today announced it has acquired a majority stake in Software Spinner GmbH, the company behind MyExpatTaxes , the leading tax software solution designed to simplify US tax filing for Americans living abroad.







Founded in 2018 by Nathalie Goldstein, Markus Finster and DeGuang Sea, MyExpatTaxes quickly grew into the leading platform helping Americans living overseas to fulfill their US tax and reporting requirements. The software automates complex tax rules, guides users through the filing process step-by-step, and ensures they maximize refunds and benefits, all at an affordable cost accessible to all. A premium service also includes tax advice from a specialist US expat tax professional.

“MyExpatTaxes was built with a mission to make filing US taxes and maximising expat tax benefits simple and accessible for Americans living abroad, a challenge I knew well from my personal experience as an expat,” said Nathalie Goldstein, CEO of MyExpatTaxes.“Joining forces with Synacti marks an exciting next chapter. Together, we'll accelerate our growth and continue reshaping the global tax industry.”

This deal represents Synacti's first acquisition in the international tax space. Synacti partners with software businesses generating £1M–£10M in revenue, providing founders with capital, operational expertise, and long-term support to scale their companies while retaining equity and leadership.

“We're delighted to welcome Nathalie, Markus, DeGuang, and the MyExpatTaxes team into the Synacti family,” said Mark Goodhead, CEO of Synacti.“They've built an outstanding product that solves a real pain point for millions of Americans abroad. We look forward to building the next chapter together.”

With the backing of Synacti, MyExpatTaxes will continue to operate independently under its existing brand while gaining resources to expand its offerings and reach more expats worldwide.

About MyExpatTaxes

Founded in 2018, MyExpatTaxes is the leading US tax software for expats. Built by expats for expats, the platform simplifies IRS compliance, guides users step-by-step through the filing process, and helps them maximize refunds and benefits.

About Synacti

Synacti buys and grows software businesses with £1M–£10M in revenue. With a founder-friendly, long-term approach, Synacti partners with entrepreneurs to scale their companies while keeping them actively involved in building the next stage of growth.