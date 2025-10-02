Last Chance To Glow: Calypso Kayaking Offers Final Bioluminescent Tours Of The Season

MENAFN - GetNews) As bioluminescent season nears its end, Calypso Kayaking is inviting locals and visitors to experience the final weeks of glowing waters on Florida's Space Coast. Through mid- to late October, the Indian River Lagoon continues to offer dazzling displays of bioluminescence, but the window is closing fast.

Merritt Island, FL - October 2, 2025 - As bioluminescent season nears its end, Calypso Kayaking is inviting locals and visitors to experience the final weeks of glowing waters on Florida's Space Coast. Through mid- to late October, the Indian River Lagoon continues to offer dazzling displays of bioluminescence, but the window is closing fast.

During these last weeks, guests can still witness the rare glow of dinoflagellates-microscopic organisms that emit bursts of blue-green light when disturbed. On Calypso Kayaking's popular Bioluminescent Nighttime Kayak Tours, paddlers glide through dark waters lit by every stroke of the paddle, every movement of fish, and every wave of the hand.

"October is the last call for bioluminescence in 2025," said Phil Galloway, Owner of Calypso Kayaking. "The glow is still active, the nights are cooler, and the water is peaceful. If you've been thinking about booking a tour, now is the time to make it happen before the season ends."

What to Expect on an End-of-Season Tour



Fewer Crowds, Same Great Glow: Enjoy a quieter, more personal adventure with fewer tour groups on the water.

Cooler Evenings: Comfortable fall temperatures make for ideal paddling conditions. Peak Tranquility: October tours offer a serene atmosphere perfect for couples, families, and solo explorers alike.

Each tour includes tandem kayaks, high-quality paddles, and expert eco-guides who provide insight into the science behind the phenomenon, as well as the lagoon's rich biodiversity. Guests may also spot glowing fish, darting shrimp, and even the occasional dolphin or manatee.

"It's one of the most peaceful and awe-inspiring things you can do in Florida," Galloway added. "The bioluminescence will be gone soon-and it won't return until next year."

Book Your October Tour Before the Glow Fades

Bioluminescent kayaking tours run nightly through mid- to late October, depending on weather and water conditions. Space is limited and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Visit calypsokayaking/ to check availability and book your end-of-season adventure today!