National Speakers Association (NSA) CPAE Hall Of Fame Member And Negotiation Speaker Linda Swindling To Be Awarded 2025 Hrsouthwest Conference Speaker Hall Of Fame

Dallas, TX - Renowned negotiation expert, author, and professional speaker Linda Swindling has been inducted into the HRSouthwest Conference Speaker Hall of Fame , one of the highest honors in the human resources profession. This recognition places her in a category of one as the only person ever to receive both the National Speakers Association (NSA) CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame® and the HRSouthwest Speaker Hall of Fame .

The induction will take place during the Opening General Session of the 2025 HRSouthwest Conference taking place in Fort Worth, TX, October 13, 2025 . This isone of the nation's largest gatherings for HR professionals. Following the ceremony, Linda Swindling will deliver her highly anticipated session, Leadership is a Series of Negotiations, further cementing her reputation as a top Negotiation Speaker and Negotiation Leader trusted by HR professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs worldwide. She will also hold a book signing at the HRSWC Bookstore from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m., giving attendees an opportunity to connect with her personally.

Linda Swindling, a Global Guru ranked #6 among the World's Top 30 Negotiation Professionals for 2025 , is celebrated for her expertise in helping leaders communicate with power and clarity. A“recovering” employment attorney turned professional speaker, she has authored and co-authored 20 books on negotiation and leadership, including the award-winning Ask Outrageously! The Secret to Getting What You Really Want and Stop Complainers and Energy Drainers.

“This honor is deeply meaningful,” said Linda Swindling.“The HR Southwest community shaped my journey from employment law into professional speaking. To be recognized by both the National Speakers Association and HRSouthwest is a privilege I never imagined. It reflects the passion I have for serving leaders, HR professionals, and organizations that want to grow and thrive.”

Beyond her speaking career, Linda Swindling is a Professor of Practice in Negotiation and Dispute Resolution at the University of Texas at Dallas's Naveen Jindal School of Management. She has also served on the National Advisory Board for Texas Tech University's College of Media & Communication (COMC) and is a proud alumna of Texas Tech Law .

Her achievements highlight a lifetime of contributions to leadership, negotiation, and communication. By joining both the NSA Speaker Hall of Fame® and the HRSouthwest Conference Speaker Hall of Fame , Linda Swindling now stands as one of the most celebrated voices in professional speaking, a true icon of Speaker Life .

About Linda Swindling

Linda Swindling, JD, CSP, CPAE, is a Hall of Fame keynote speaker, negotiation strategist, and“recovering” employment attorney. She is the founder of Journey On Speaking and Development, providing leadership and negotiation programs to organizations worldwide. Ranked as a Global Guru in Negotiation , Linda Swindling has been featured in national media and has authored over 20 books on negotiation and leadership, in addition to her expertise as a author and keynote speaker.

