$500,000 Share Dividend By Dec. 31, 2025 Highlights Entry Into AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity Arena Via Strategic Partnership In $500 Billion Projected Market: Iqstel, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST) And Cycurion, Inc

iQSTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST) offers cutting-edge solutions in Telecom, Fintech, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Cybersecurity. Operating in 21 countries , IQST delivers high-value, high-margin services to its extensive global customer base. IQST projects $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, building on its strong business platform .

IQST has been building a strong business platform with its customers, selling them millions of dollars per month, and by leveraging this trust, the company is now beginning to sell high-tech, high-margin products across its divisions. IQST is strategically positioned to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2027 through organic growth, acquisitions, and high-margin product expansion.







Litchfield Hills Research issued a July, 2025 buy recommendation on IQST with a detailed, 19 page report titled: Unlocking Global Telecom Value Through Innovation, Relationships, and Acquisitions new report Initiates Litchfield Hills Research Coverage of IQST with a Buy Rating and $18 price target. A downloadable PDF with the full report can be accessed on the Litchfield Hills Research website via this direct link:

Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU ) is a tech-enabled cybersecurity firm that serves some of the most complex government agencies and corporations in the world including Fortune 100 and 500 Companies. Founded by internet pioneer Emmit McHenry - who directly oversaw the first internet protocols and the creation of .com domains - CYCU brings an unparalleled blend of vision, technology, and experience to every project. More than just an MSSP or strategic advisor, CYCU is a full-service security partner capable of guiding any organization through the modern cyber threat landscape.

$CYCU is committed to surpassing expectations and delivering incomparable value to its clients and partners. CYCU achieves this goal by providing Network Communications and Information Technology Security services and solutions that are custom-tailored to the client's environment, as well as level of need. CYCU is built on a foundation of experts in Network Communications and Information Technology who possess unrivaled security expertise and experience.

IQST Plans $500,000 Share Dividend by Dec. 31, 2025 and Enters AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity Services Through Strategic CYCU Stock Swap Partnership

On October 1st IQST announced a key milestone in its expansion strategy: entry into the Cybersecurity Arena and the new generation of AI Enhanced Cybersecurity Services through a strategic stock swap partnership with CYCU

$IQST will issue 151,058 shares of its common stock to CYCU while CYCU will issue 3,866,976 shares of its common stock to IQST , with each exchange representing an equal value of $1,000,000 at the execution of the agreement.

The partnership strengthens the IQST diversified portfolio by officially adding cybersecurity services to its suite of telecommunications, fintech, and AI digital offerings. IQST is now positioned to become the first and best option for global connectivity and digital services in the wholesale telecommunications industry.

Furthermore, under the amended terms of the agreement, both IQST and CYCU have committed to deliver a $500,000 dividend in shares to their shareholders by December 31, 2025. Each company may satisfy this dividend obligation either in its own stock or in shares received from the stock exchange.

AI-Powered Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform, Targeting the Global Telecom Industry

On June 18th IQST and CYCU announced the advancement of their strategic partnership.

Both companies have worked closely to define and design customized cybersecurity solutions for the evolving needs of the global telecom industry.

Pillars of Collaboration

Cybersecurity for Telecom Carrier Infrastructure

IQST and CYCU are developing advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect critical telecom carrier operations, including:

Destination rates

Routing engine rules

Billing and accounting systems

CRM and ERP platforms

Sensitive customer and vendor financial information

These protections are designed to fortify telecom networks against breaches and operational risks.

White-Label Cybersecurity Services for Telecom Operators

IQST and CYCU are launching “Cyber Shield,” a white-label cybersecurity platform that major telecom carriers can offer to their own customers, including:

Large enterprises

Medium-sized businesses

Individual consumers

This solution enables telecom operators to add high-margin cybersecurity services to their portfolio-strengthening customer retention and unlocking new revenue streams.

AI-Driven Operational Optimization for Cycurion

CYCU is exploring integration of IQSTEL Intelligence , a proprietary AI platform, to:

Optimize internal operations

Reduce costs

Accelerate execution of high-value contracts currently under negotiation







AI-Powered Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform

IQST and CYCU are collaborating to develop an AI-Powered Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform , with the initiative led by IQSTEL's Intelligence Division -the company's dedicated unit for advanced AI research and development.

This platform is designed to:

Increase predictive protection, enabling the identification and neutralization of threats before they materialize.

Enhance adaptive response, allowing intelligent, real-time countermeasures that evolve with new attack patterns.

Cybersecurity Market Size and Global Opportunity

According to industry forecasts, the global cybersecurity market is expected to surpass $500 billion by 2030, fueled by rapid digital transformation, cloud adoption, and escalating cyber threats.

The telecom sector, responsible for massive data flows and sensitive information, urgently requires robust digital defense. IQST and CYCU are uniquely positioned to serve this demand, combining AI and cybersecurity into a scalable, telecom-specific solution.

With a presence in more than 20 countries across 4 continents and established commercial relationships with over 600 telecom operators, IQST provides an ideal platform to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions at global scale.

