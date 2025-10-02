Marryfromhome Launches To Bring Legally Recognized Online Marriages To Couples Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews)Today marks the official launch of , a groundbreaking platform that makes it possible for couples everywhere to tie the knot legally through a secure and accessible online marriage ceremony.

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Daniel Oz, MarryFromHome was inspired by a personal challenge:

“I started this platform for my sister who needed to get married but couldn't during COVID,” said Daniel Oz, Founder & CEO.“Now thousands of couples will get married per year with us.”

With MarryFromHome , couples can bypass traditional barriers to marriage by completing the entire process remotely - from the license to the ceremony to the official certificate. Unlike costly or location-bound alternatives, the platform delivers:



Fastest processing time available

Affordable pricing that makes marriage accessible

Inclusive ceremonies for LGBTQ+ and interfaith couples Global availability so international couples can say“I do” from anywhere

This combination of accessibility, speed, and inclusivity positions MarryForHome as the future of marriage in a digital-first world.

About Marry From Home

Founded in 2020, MarryFromHome is reshaping how couples marry by offering legally binding online ceremonies recognized under U.S. law. Built from a mission of accessibility and inspired by its founder's family experience during COVID, the platform empowers couples worldwide to get married quickly, affordably, and inclusively - all from the comfort of home.