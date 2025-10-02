Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Marryfromhome Launches To Bring Legally Recognized Online Marriages To Couples Worldwide


2025-10-02 07:09:30
(MENAFN- GetNews) Salt Lake City, UT - Today marks the official launch of , a groundbreaking platform that makes it possible for couples everywhere to tie the knot legally through a secure and accessible online marriage ceremony.

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Daniel Oz, MarryFromHome was inspired by a personal challenge:

“I started this platform for my sister who needed to get married but couldn't during COVID,” said Daniel Oz, Founder & CEO.“Now thousands of couples will get married per year with us.”

With MarryFromHome , couples can bypass traditional barriers to marriage by completing the entire process remotely - from the license to the ceremony to the official certificate. Unlike costly or location-bound alternatives, the platform delivers:

  • Fastest processing time available
  • Affordable pricing that makes marriage accessible
  • Inclusive ceremonies for LGBTQ+ and interfaith couples
  • Global availability so international couples can say“I do” from anywhere

This combination of accessibility, speed, and inclusivity positions MarryForHome as the future of marriage in a digital-first world.

About Marry From Home

Founded in 2020, MarryFromHome is reshaping how couples marry by offering legally binding online ceremonies recognized under U.S. law. Built from a mission of accessibility and inspired by its founder's family experience during COVID, the platform empowers couples worldwide to get married quickly, affordably, and inclusively - all from the comfort of home.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

