War Update: 133 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines, Heavy Fighting In Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka Sectors

This was reported by Ukrinform citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on October 2, 2025.

"Since the beginning of the day, 133 combat clashes have occurred. Today, the Russian invaders carried out 47 airstrikes, dropping 115 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 1,803 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,247 artillery strikes on our troops' positions and settlements," the report states.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, while one clash is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy carried out four airstrikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and conducted 86 artillery strikes, including two using multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, and toward Kolodiazne and Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukraine's Armed Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks near Kupiansk and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Torske, Hrekivka, and toward Drobysheve, but all attacks were repelled.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near Yampil, Serebrianka, and Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , two combat clashes have been reported so far, with the enemy attempting to advance near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times, concentrating efforts near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Kalyneve, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , enemy units attempted 36 times to breach Ukrainian defenses near Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and toward Pokrovsk and Filiia. Three clashes are ongoing. Today, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 114 invaders, including 75 irreversibly, as well as 13 drones and one artillery piece, while damaging two artillery guns and eight enemy infantry shelters.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attacked 28 times near Novokhatske, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, and Berezove, with four attacks still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , five combat clashes were reported near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector , three clashes occurred as the enemy attempted advances near Piatykhatky and Lobkove. Airstrikes hit Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, and Novoukrainka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors of the front.

Earlier reports noted that worsening weather in southern Ukraine has reduced Russian drone activity in the region.

