Valley Marks Dussehra With Joy, Unity & Cultural Fervour
Srinagar- The festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, symbolizing the timeless triumph of good over evil.
The main event took place at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, where a towering effigy of Ravana was set ablaze, drawing large crowds from across communities. The celebrations also included the burning of effigies of Meghnath and Kumbhkaran, reinforcing the festival's message of unity and moral victory.
Residents from all walks of life participated, including Kashmiri Pandits, who continue to uphold their cultural traditions despite being a minority in the region. Speaking to KNO, Rahul Matoo, a Kashmiri Pandit, said,“Dussehra in Kashmir brings us together as a community and strengthens our bond with our heritage.”
Other locals highlighted the unifying spirit of the festival. A resident from Kheer Bhawani remarked,“Celebrating Dussehra reminds us of our roots and shared traditions. It's a moment of hope and togetherness.”
The celebrations concluded with a vibrant display of fireworks illuminating the Srinagar sky, adding to the festive cheer. The administration ensured robust security measures for a smooth and safe event.
