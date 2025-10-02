Who Is Jihad Al-Shamie? Suspect Behind Manchester Synagogue Attack Identified As British Citizen Of Syrian Descent
Al-Shamie allegedly carried out an attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in northern Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Witnesses reported that he drove a car into pedestrians before exiting and launching a stabbing spree, killing two people and seriously injuring four others. Police said both fatalities were Jewish.Police response
Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Al-Shamie was shot and killed by officers outside the synagogue. Authorities initially delayed confirmation of his death because he was wearing a vest that appeared to be an explosive device. Police later confirmed that he was not carrying a bomb.Associated arrests
Police have arrested three other individuals on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses. These include two men in their 30s and one woman in her 60s, who are being investigated for possible involvement in the attack.Public and political response
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Al-Shamie as a“vile assailant who attacked Jews because they are Jews” and promised a stronger police presence at synagogues across the country.Also Read | India condemns terror attack on Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester
