Kinross To Announce Q3 Results On November 4, 2025
Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 596-4144; Passcode: 9425112
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (646) 968-2525; Passcode: 9425112
Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free – 1 (800) 770-2030; Passcode: 9425112
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (609) 800-9909; Passcode: 9425112
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website . The audio webcast will be archived on .
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).
Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
...
Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications
phone: 416-365-2854
...
Source: Kinross Gold Corporation
