Adega Gaucha Awarded Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award For Third Year In A Row
Adega Gaucha, the esteemed Brazilian-style steakhouse chain, proudly announces that it has been awarded the TripAdvisor® Travelers' Choice® Award for 2025 for the third year in a row. This prestigious honor places Adega Gaucha in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide, solidifying its reputation as a premier Gaucho-style dining destination known for its warm Southern Brazilian hospitality. With its consistent excellence, Adega Gaucha continues to attract both locals and tourists across Florida, strengthening its legacy as one of the state's most celebrated steakhouses.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over 12 months, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travelers’ favorites.
“Travelers' Choice is one of the most recognized and coveted awards in the travel space, so it is very valuable to us,” said Ricardo Oliveira, one of the founders of Adega Gaucha. “We would also like to thank our team who have made this possible.”
“Congratulations to Adega Gaucha on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”
Adega Gaucha is consistently innovating its menu, staying true to its Brazilian roots while integrating global influences. This approach has allowed guests to go on a culinary adventure that highlights the rich traditions and flavors of Brazil. TripAdvisor, an international travel platform, compiles its Travelers' Choice list from user reviews, ratings, and feedback. This ensures that the selected establishments adhere to high standards in both service and quality. Earning a spot on this list is a significant achievement, reflecting the restaurant's dedication to superior standards.
Adega Gaucha is also proud to share that it has been named the 2025 Best of Florida Winner in the Steakhouse Category by Guide to Florida. This marks the third year in a row the restaurant has earned this prestigious honor, further solidifying its reputation as one of Florida’s most celebrated and frequently visited steakhouses.
As Adega Gaucha celebrates these significant achievements, it also looks forward to welcoming both loyal patrons and new guests. The restaurant's promise remains consistent: to offer a Gaucho-style dining experience that speaks to the heart of Brazilian gastronomy.
For more information and reservations at Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, visit .
