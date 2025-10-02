Oak Valley Community Bank Opens Lodi Branch

“Our expansion into Downtown Lodi reflects our long-term commitment to serving the Central Valley,” stated Chris Courtney, Chief Executive Officer.“This branch not only enhances access for existing clients but also provides an opportunity to introduce new customers to Oak Valley's relationship-focused style of banking. Our growth is driven by our dedication to building strong partnerships and supporting the communities we call home.”

The Lodi branch will be led by Kevin Borges , Vice President, Branch Manager, who brings more than 12 years of banking experience and strong ties to the Lodi community. Joining him is Laurie Martin , Customer Service Manager, a San Joaquin native known for delivering exceptional service. Together with Alyssa Naranjo , New Accounts Representative, and Customer Service Representatives, Yessica Rodas Guerrero and Nicole White , the team is committed to providing a welcoming and efficient banking experience. Regional support will be provided by Twyla Brooks , Vice President, Regional Branch Manager, who oversees Oak Valley's northern branch network.

Commercial and agricultural lending will be spearheaded by Matt Brown , Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer and Emma Brandstad , Commercial Banking Officer. With two decades of combined experience, they deliver tailored financial solutions and strategic insights to help local businesses and agricultural enterprises thrive.

“We've assembled a talented team in Lodi that embodies Oak Valley's values,” added Rick McCarty, President & Chief Operating Officer.“Their expertise, combined with their deep roots in the community, ensures that our clients will receive trusted guidance and the personalized service that set Oak Valley apart.”

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit .