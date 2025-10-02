Fate Therapeutics Reports New Employee Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company's pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Precision AQ
212.362.1200
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment