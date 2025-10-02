Tenaya Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming October Investor Conferences
Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Date: Monday, October 6
Time: 8:00 AM MT – 9:00 AM MT
Format: Panel Discussion
Title: Future Horizons: Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Cell and Gene Therapy Development
Date: Monday, October 6
Time: 12:00 PM MT – 12:15 PM MT
Format: Company Presentation
Chardan Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Date: Tuesday, October 21
Time: 12:00 PM ET – 12:40 PM ET
Format: Panel Discussion
Title: In Vivo Gene Therapies for Genetic Cardiac Diseases
The live webcast of the In Vivo Gene Therapies for Genetic Cardiac Diseases Panel Discussion may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya's website . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the conference.
About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya's pipeline includes clinical-stage candidates TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC). Tenaya has employed a suite of integrated internal capabilities, including modality agnostic target validation, capsid engineering and manufacturing, to generate a portfolio of novel medicines based on genetic insights, including TN-301, a clinical-stage small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure and related cardio/muscular disease, and multiple early-stage programs in preclinical development aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. For more information, visit .
Tenaya Contacts
Michelle Corral
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
...
Investors
Anne-Marie Fields
Precision AQ
...
