Aquarium Of The Bay Welcomes Back Meghan Holst, Ph.D., As Consulting Partner For Animal Care Department
This collaboration is especially meaningful, as Dr. Holst is a former member of the Aquarium of the Bay team, having served from 2017 to 2022. During her time with us, she made significant contributions to animal care and research. Since then, she has completed her doctorate and established herself as a leading voice in marine biology.
Dr. Holst’s expertise will be invaluable in strengthening the Aquarium’s scientific programs, including our upcoming collaboration with Yale University.
"We are thrilled to welcome Meghan back in this new capacity,” said Melissa Schouest, Director of Animal Care. “Her knowledge, passion, and innovative research will be instrumental in furthering our mission to protect and conserve San Francisco Bay and its incredible marine life.”
This new partnership highlights Aquarium of the Bay’s commitment to advancing marine science through collaboration, expertise, and innovative research.
About Aquarium of the Bay
Aquarium of the Bay, located at Pier 39 in San Francisco, is a non-profit marine science center dedicated to protecting, restoring, and inspiring the conservation of San Francisco Bay and its watershed. Through education, advocacy, and research, the Aquarium connects people to the Bay and empowers them to take action to protect our natural world.
