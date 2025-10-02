European Central Bank Selects Providers For Digital Euro Launch

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introducing the European Central Bank's latest move in advancing its digital euro project, the ECB has secured strategic partnerships with several technology firms to develop key components of the potential CBDC infrastructure. These agreements mark a significant step toward the EU's broader goal of digitizing the euro while addressing the technical and security challenges inherent in launching a sovereign digital currency.



The European Central Bank (ECB) continues to advance its digital euro initiative, announcing framework agreements with technology providers responsible for critical components of a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC). This move underscores the ECB's strategic approach to developing a secure, efficient citizen-centered digital euro, aligning with broader efforts to modernize the eurozone's financial infrastructure.

In a Thursday notice, the ECB disclosed that it had secured agreements with seven firms, with more expected to join. These companies will contribute to managing fraud and risk, facilitating secure payment data exchanges, and software development for the CBDC. Notable among them are Feedzai, which applies artificial intelligence to detect fraud, and Giesecke+Devrient, a leader in security technology.

“Following the framework agreement conclusion, G+D and other successful tenderers will work with the ECB to finalize planning and timelines,” commented Dr. Ralf Wintergerst, CEO of Giesecke+Devrient.“This work, under the guidance of the ECB Governing Council and in accordance with EU legislation, will include designing, integrating, and developing the Digital Euro Service Platform.”

The ECB has been exploring the digital euro's potential since 2021 and entered the preparation phase late last year. While a formal launch decision hinges on the adoption of digital euro legislation, officials have indicated that 2029 could be a realistic timeline.

Development specifics, including the creation of core components, will be determined in later stages, subject to approval. These framework agreements are non-binding at this point and include safeguards allowing adjustments aligned with evolving legislation.

Among the innovative features being developed is“alias lookup,” which will enable users to send and receive funds without revealing bank details to the recipient directly. Giesecke+Devrient is also tasked with enabling offline transactions, critical for ensuring seamless usability across diverse environments.

EU authorities express concerns about stablecoin risks

Parallel to its digital euro efforts, regulators within the EU are raising alarms about certain stablecoins' risks to financial stability and market integrity. Unlike the United States, where recent legislation has established regulatory frameworks for stablecoins, the EU adopts a cautious stance.

ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted in September the need for EU lawmakers to address the risks posed by stablecoins issued by entities both within and outside the region, particularly those that could threaten financial stability under the upcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

The European Systemic Risk Board has also issued a non-binding recommendation to prohibit certain stablecoins that could pose systemic risks, emphasizing the EU's cautious approach to integrating crypto assets into its financial system.

As the EU moves forward with its digital euro plans, regulatory measures and technological safeguards remain central to shaping its future crypto market landscape and ensuring consumer protection in an evolving digital economy.

