U.S. Treasury's Bessent Puts Argentina At Center Stage, Calling It A Western Hemisphere“Reference”
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has thrust Argentina into the middle of Washington's regional strategy, describing the country as a“reference” in the Western Hemisphere and praising President Javier Milei's economic overhaul as“fantastic.”
In televised remarks and posts on X, Bessent said the United States wants to avoid another failed state in the region and is prepared to back Buenos Aires with tools designed to steady markets rather than deliver cash handouts.
At the core of that message is a prospective dollar swap line for Argentina's central bank . In simple terms, a swap line functions like a temporary tap for dollars: the central bank exchanges pesos for dollars today and reverses the trade later.
Bessent emphasized that this is not“putting money into Argentina,” but providing a safety valve to dampen exchange-rate shocks and buy time for reforms. He added that he will meet Economy Minister Luis Caputo's team in Washington to advance technical discussions.
The timing is pivotal. Milei's coalition faces midterm legislative elections on October 26, where additional seats could strengthen a minority position in Congress.
A White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Milei is slated for mid-October, underscoring the political weight behind the policy track as markets watch for signs of durable support.
U.S. aid may anchor Argentina and guide regional stability.
Bessent also cast Argentina's trajectory as a regional marker, suggesting that countries such as Bolivia, Ecuador, and Colombia could pivot after their own elections.
The subtext is stability: a credible swap facility and related measures-potentially including U.S. purchases of Argentine debt in the secondary market-could lower borrowing costs, stabilize the peso, and reduce the risk of crisis relapse.
Not everyone in Washington is convinced. Some Republican voices have questioned offering support while Argentina deepens trade ties with China, including large soybean sales.
Even so, Bessent's framing is clear: U.S. support is meant to prevent contagion and reward reform without open-ended commitments.
The stakes extend beyond Argentina. As the region's third-largest economy, its stability affects neighbors, commodity flows, and investor risk appetite across Latin America.
If the swap line and associated backstops materialize at credible scale, they could anchor Argentina's stabilization and set a template for others.
