US Winter Weather Advisory: Snow 3-5 Inches Expected Near Alaska In Upper Chena River Valley And Chena Hot Springs
Upper Chena River Valley: Including Chena Hot Springs and Chena Hot Springs Road east of MP 34; snow accumulation of 3–5 inches expected.
White Mountains and High Terrain South of the Yukon River: Including Steese and Elliott Highways, Circle Hot Springs, Twelvemile Summit, and surrounding areas; snow accumulation up to 6 inches expected.Precautions
Travelers are advised to slow down and use caution on slippery roads. Watch for icy surfaces on sidewalks, driveways, and stairs. For updated road conditions, call 511.
Southeast Atlantic Coast Faces Heavy Rain and ThunderstormsFlood and storm risk
The Short Range Forecast from the NWS Weather Prediction Center highlights thunderstorms and heavy rainfall along the Southeast Atlantic coast through the weekend. Localized flash flooding is possible, particularly in urban areas or locations with poor drainage.Rainfall estimates
Eastern Florida is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of rain or more, with repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms extending into Georgia and potentially the Carolinas.Marine hazards
Persistent easterly, onshore flow from strong high pressure over the Northeast will lead to high surf, dangerous rip currents, and minor coastal flooding along the East Coast.
Cool and Unsettled Weather Across Western USRegions affected
The Pacific Northwest, Great Basin, northern Rockies, and Intermountain West will experience unsettled and cooler-than-normal weather due to a potent upper-level trough.Snow and rain
Snow possible at highest elevations in the northern Rockies, especially on Saturday.
Localized flash flooding may occur from intense showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the Sierra foothills, Great Basin, and northern Rockies.Temperature impacts
High temperatures will remain 10–20°F below normal across much of the western US through the weekend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment