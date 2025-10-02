Opusflow Raises €3.8M To Boost Growth In Renewable Energy Automation

Deventer, Netherlands – OpusFlow, the all-in-one platform for renewable energy installers, has raised €3.8 million in growth capital from lead investor Move Energy, Rise PropTech, and existing investor Peak. The new capital will help OpusFlow strengthen its efforts in existing markets – namely the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Spain, and the UK – and pursue further international expansion.

Founded in late 2022 by CEO Diego Smits and CTO Joey Teunissen, OpusFlow has quickly scaled to a team of nearly 40 employees. The platform integrates all core processes for installers of solar panels, heat pumps, EV chargers, solar water heaters, and related systems – ranging from quotations and team scheduling to inventory management, sales operations, and invoicing. By leveraging advanced automation, OpusFlow reduces administrative project time by up to 80%: from an average of 7.5 hours to just 1.5 hours.

OpusFlow stands out with its modular design, enabling each business process, from quoting and cost calculation to customer portals, scheduling, inventory management, and procurement, to be effortlessly connected through plugins or modules. The cloud-based platform is user-friendly and visually intuitive, making it easy to work with for any employee. OpusFlow offers a transparent pricing model: a single flat fee per user with full access to all modules, without any hidden costs.

Co-founder and CEO Diego Smits recognized how installers often struggle with a fragmented IT-ecosystem, having to work with separate tools for scheduling, CRM, inventory, and quotations, without proper integrations.“With OpusFlow, we are building the platform that enables installers to fully automate their operations. The new funding will help us support installers across Europe in expanding their services and accelerating the energy transition together.”

OpusFlow already serves more than 100 Enterprise customers, across Europe, including Germany.

“We are completely satisfied with OpusFlow!

We now have a good overview of our business processes and nothing gets lost anymore.” Says Patrick Salmon, Head of sales at Ampera Solar.

“We are now very well established, Opusflow has mapped our business processes very well, saving us time per order. We are very satisfied.” Says Johannes Lutz, Co-Founder of Lumack Solar.

The €3.8 million funding will be used to further develop the OpusFlow platform by integrating AI and adding new modules for other renewable energy solutions, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), wind energy, and EV charging infrastructure. These developments enable installers to offer a broader range of renewable energy installations in the markets where OpusFlow is already active. The company is ramping up its international expansion within Europe, expanding its team with specialists in product development, sales, and customer support.

“The team's drive and deep sector expertise, combined with a product-first approach, give us great confidence in the company's international growth trajectory,” says Frederik de Hosson, Partner at Move Energy.

“The energy transition requires not just new technology, but scalable software that makes installers' operations drastically more efficient. OpusFlow is uniquely positioned to become the European platform of choice for mid-market renewable energy installers. We're proud to support the team in their international expansion and AI-driven roadmap,” says Gaëtan Baudelet, Partner at Rise PropTech.

“OpusFlow has quickly proven to be the operational software backbone for renewable energy installers. By integrating AI they are raising the industry standard, making them the ideal partner for installers looking to work faster, more efficiently, and with higher customer satisfaction,” says Thijs Dijkman, Partner at Peak.