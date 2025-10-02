Leh Violence: 26 Detainees Granted Bail
Srinagar- Calls for a judicial inquiry into the recent violence in Leh, which left four people dead and scores injured, grew stronger on Thursday, with two prominent Buddhist bodies and the Kargil Bar Association pressing for accountability.
Life in Leh, which was under curfew for a week, appeared to be returning to normal as authorities relaxed restrictions for the full day and a local court granted bail to 26 of those detained following the unrest. Around 30 people, however, remain in custody.
The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and the All Ladakh Gonpa Association held a joint prayer meeting, paying tributes to both the victims of the September 24 police firing and Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Following the prayers, the groups passed a resolution demanding an impartial judicial inquiry, adequate compensation for the families of the killed and critically injured, and the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is lodged in a Rajasthan prison under the National Security Act.
LBA president Chering Dorjay said the body's legal advisor has been permitted to meet Wangchuk, with some of his family members also allowed to see him.
The Leh Apex Body, together with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has long been advocating for demands including statehood for Ladakh and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Both bodies have decided to stay away from talks with the Centre scheduled for October 6 until a conducive atmosphere is created, including a judicial inquiry and the release of all detained persons.
In solidarity, the Kargil Bar Association is on a week-long strike, providing free legal assistance to victims and calling for a fair and impartial probe into the September 24 incident.
Officials said markets in Leh opened early Thursday, although mobile internet services remain suspended and prohibitory orders banning gatherings of five or more people are still in force across Ladakh.
