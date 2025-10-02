Delhi Govt Abolishes Income Ceiling For KP Migrants

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Delhi government has abolished the income ceiling for Kashmiri migrant families, ensuring that all registered households are now eligible for the monthly relief allowance, regardless of their current income.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move offers a“new ray of hope” for Kashmiri Hindu families who have been displaced for over three decades. She added that relief is not charity but a rightful entitlement arising from historical displacement, and must be granted on humanitarian grounds.

The Chief Minister, along with Education Minister Ashish Sood, met representatives of the displaced community, heard their concerns, and directed the Revenue Department to implement the change immediately, PTI reported.

Earlier, only families earning below Rs 26,800 per month were eligible for the allowance. With the ceiling removed, all registered families can now access the benefit. Under the scheme, a maximum of four family members are entitled to Rs 3,250 per person per month, totaling Rs 13,000 per household.

A Special Opportunity Scheme has also been introduced, allowing families to update their records without penalties or recovery of past payments, ensuring transparency and fairness. The government further announced that all pending arrears up to September 2025 will be cleared promptly.