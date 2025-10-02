Rain City Resources Seeks Alternative Relationship With Avonlea
Rain is in active discussions with Avonlea about a licensing arrangement granting the Company access to Avonlea's ACCELi cavitation technology. This alternative arrangement would allow the Company to accelerate a path to commerciality for both Rain and Avonlea; something which was not possible under the terms of the original Option Agreement.
Commenting, Benjamin Hill, CEO of Rain said, "The termination of the Option Agreement was taken following discussions with our financial advisors and Avonlea. By seeking a licensing arrangement with Avonlea, Rain will seek to fast-track opportunities in South America leaving Avonlea to build on the success of the pilot plant in Pennsylvania. We see this as a positive step forward for the Company."
Further announcements on the same will be made in due course.
About Rain City Resources
Rain is an integrated critical mineral technology and project development company committed to addressing the environmental, social, and economic challenges of lithium and critical mineral extraction from brine. By advancing scalable, water-conscious DLE solutions, Rain is helping drive the transition to a clean energy future.
