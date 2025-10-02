Zora Simic
-
Associate Professor, School of Humanities and Languages,
UNSW Sydney
Zora Simic is an Associate Professor in History and Gender Studies in the School of Humanities and Languages at the University of New South Wales where she teaches the history of sexuality, gender studies and Australian history. She has published widely on the past and present of Australian feminism, and is currently working on a history of domestic violence in Australia with Ann Curthoys and Catherine Kevin.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer, University of New South Wales, University of New South Wales
-
University of Sydney, BA (Hons 1)
University of Sydney, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment