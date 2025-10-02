Associate Professor, School of Humanities and Languages, UNSW Sydney

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Zora Simic is an Associate Professor in History and Gender Studies in the School of Humanities and Languages at the University of New South Wales where she teaches the history of sexuality, gender studies and Australian history. She has published widely on the past and present of Australian feminism, and is currently working on a history of domestic violence in Australia with Ann Curthoys and Catherine Kevin.

–present Lecturer, University of New South Wales, University of New South Wales



University of Sydney, BA (Hons 1) University of Sydney, PhD

ExperienceEducation