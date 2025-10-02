President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of Ukraine In Copenhagen
President Zelenskyy congratulated the Azerbaijani head of state on the achievements reached in Washington regarding the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the steps taken to advance the peace agenda carry historic significance, adding that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region.
The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, particularly the attention and care extended to Ukrainian children, for which the Ukrainian side expressed appreciation.
The sides further exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.
