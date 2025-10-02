New Danish Ambassador Begins Work In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

Mishchenko praised Denmark's leadership during its presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2025 and its unprecedented support for Ukraine. The ministry stressed that Denmark is the world leader in assistance relative to GDP – 2.89% – with total military aid reaching EUR 9.4 billion.

Mishchenko stressed that the ambassador's broad professional experience would be invaluable for further developing bilateral relations. He wished Lund-Sorensen success in his diplomatic mission and expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Denmark would continue to strengthen.

Lund-Sorensen, in turn, reaffirmed Denmark's commitment to supporting Ukraine, enhancing its defense capabilities, advancing its path toward EU membership, and promoting the mutually beneficial "Danish model," which he described as an investment in the security of all Europe.

On September 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha received outgoing Danish Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, who concluded his five-year diplomatic mission in Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry