2025 Riyadh International Book Fair Kicks Off With Participation From Jordanian Publishing Houses

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Oct. 2 (Petra)-- The Saudi capital, Riyadh, hosted the opening of the Riyadh International Book Fair 2025 today. Under the theme "Riyadh Reads," the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission is organizing the fair, and Jordanian publishing houses are taking part.More than 2,000 local and international publishing companies and agencies from over 25 countries, as well as Saudi, Arab, and worldwide cultural authorities and institutions, will be present at the show, which runs through the eleventh of this month.In addition to serving as a significant venue for publishers and intellectual and cultural interaction, the fair brings together authors, intellectuals, creators of culture and information, and book enthusiasts from both inside and beyond the Kingdom."The fair is the largest cultural and intellectual event in the region, embodying the Kingdom's decades-long cultural heritage and consolidating its leadership in the cultural industry and knowledge export," said Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission.As part of the Commission's continuous efforts to expand this event and open horizons and areas that strengthen the comprehensiveness of its offerings to the local and Arab literary, publishing, and translation sectors, Al-Wasil explained that this year's edition is seeing new developments.He went on to say that the exhibition's comprehensive program, which includes more than 200 programs appropriate for all ages, will provide visitors with a singular and varied cultural and intellectual experience. A chosen group of writers, thinkers, and intellectuals from Saudi Arabia, the Arab world, and beyond participate in these events, which include seminars, discussion sessions, lectures, poetry evenings, and workshops covering a variety of subjects.The most important cultural event in the Kingdom and overseas is the Riyadh International Book Fair, which serves as a gathering place for readers and people with an interest in culture and knowledge as well as literary, publishing, and translation experts from regional and global organizations and publishing houses.