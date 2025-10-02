QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR400 Million
Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills worth QR 400 million with maturities of 7, 28 days, 98 days, 189 days, 273 days, and 364 days.
QCB announced in a post on its social media platform "X" on Thursday that the issuances were distributed as follows: QR100 million for a 7-day term (new issue) with an interest rate of 4.351 percent; QR100 million for a 28-day term (reopening of an existing issue) with an interest rate of 4.360 percent; QR 50million for a 98-day term (reopening of an existing issue) with an interest rate of 4.252 percent; QR50 million for a 189-day term (reopening of an existing issue) with an interest rate of 4.140 percent; QR50 million for a 273-day term (reopening of an existing issue) with an interest rate of 4.060 percent; and QR50 million for a 364-day term (new issue) with an interest rate of 3.992 percent.
QCB also noted that the total bids for treasury bills amounted to QR1.2 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment