QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR400 Million

2025-10-02 02:22:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills worth QR 400 million with maturities of 7, 28 days, 98 days, 189 days, 273 days, and 364 days.

QCB announced in a post on its social media platform "X" on Thursday that the issuances were distributed as follows: QR100 million for a 7-day term (new issue) with an interest rate of 4.351 percent; QR100 million for a 28-day term (reopening of an existing issue) with an interest rate of 4.360 percent; QR 50million for a 98-day term (reopening of an existing issue) with an interest rate of 4.252 percent; QR50 million for a 189-day term (reopening of an existing issue) with an interest rate of 4.140 percent; QR50 million for a 273-day term (reopening of an existing issue) with an interest rate of 4.060 percent; and QR50 million for a 364-day term (new issue) with an interest rate of 3.992 percent.

QCB also noted that the total bids for treasury bills amounted to QR1.2 billion.

