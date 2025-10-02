Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa Welcomes Hanno Barkhoff As New General Manager

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa has announced the appointment of Hanno Barkhoff as its new General Manager, effective September 2025.

A seasoned leader with over two decades of global experience in the luxury hospitality sector, Barkhoff brings a distinguished track record of operational excellence, visionary leadership, and a deep commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. His appointment reinforces the hotel's dedication to upholding the highest standards of service and aligns seamlessly with IHG Hotels & Resorts' vision of True Hospitality for Good.

Throughout his career, Barkhoff has led renowned properties across Europe, Asia, and Africa, developing a strong reputation for driving performance, elevating guest satisfaction, and fostering high-performing multicultural teams. With a background rooted in Food & Beverage and broad expertise in hotel operations and strategic positioning, he brings a balanced, guest-centric approach to leadership. This appointment also marks Barkhoff's first role within the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, a transition he embraces with great enthusiasm.

“Joining InterContinental and the IHG family is a meaningful step in my journey,” said Barkhoff.“IHG's strong values, global reach, and commitment to responsible growth deeply resonate with my own leadership philosophy. I am especially proud to be joining one of Doha's most iconic properties at a time when Qatar continues to make bold strides on the world stage, and I look forward to building on its legacy”

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf and boasting the longest private beach in the city, InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa is a flagship luxury resort in Qatar. The hotel features 375 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, an array of award-winning dining venues, the luxurious Spa InterContinental, Bay Club's expansive recreational facilities, and extensive meeting and event spaces, each element contributing to its long-standing reputation among both international travellers and the local guests.

As General Manager, Barkhoff will lead the hotel's operations and strategic direction, further enhancing its luxury offering and driving innovation across all guest touchpoints. His focus on service quality, talent development, and delivering value will support InterContinental Doha's continued success in a highly competitive market.