Biomednewsbreaks - Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) Advances IND Application For Lucid-MS With Final Toxicity Reports

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) announced it has received final reports from its 90-day oral toxicity and toxicokinetic studies for Lucid-21-302 (“Lucid-MS”), its potential breakthrough drug for Multiple Sclerosis. The results will support the company's upcoming IND application to the U.S. FDA for a Phase 2 clinical trial, marking a key milestone in advancing Lucid-MS as a first-in-class treatment targeting demyelination in MS patients.

Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“ Lucid”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd(TM) and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (formerly Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 20.11% (as of March 31, 2025) of Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. The agreement with Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd(TM) until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.

