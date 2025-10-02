Investornewsbreaks IBN Networknewswire Extended By Ignitionx For Precision Editorial Reach

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) NetworkNewsWire delivers financial news and content distribution through editorial syndication to more than 5,000 outlets along with social media channels across the IBN brand family. With IgnitionX integrated, editorial coverage moves beyond traditional distribution as stories are programmatically targeted to investor segments on Google, Meta, YouTube, LinkedIn and Reddit, ensuring placement within curated high value audiences.

The combined approach gives clients trusted editorial coverage enhanced by data driven ad targeting, pushing stories directly into investor feeds. This creates expanded visibility, measurable engagement across digital platforms, and clearer attribution of how investors interact with specific content.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment community over the course of 19+ years. Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio, IBN has built a collective audience of millions of social media followers and provides: (1) access to InvestorWire's wire network, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets, (3) press release enhancement for maximum impact, (4) broad distribution to a growing social media base, and (5) a full suite of tailored corporate communications solutions.

About IgnitionX

About IgnitionX

IgnitionX (IX) is a data-driven marketing solution that helps publicly listed companies responsibly leverage big data to pursue fair market valuation. By integrating programmatic advertising with advanced analytics, IX ensures content and ads reach the right investor audiences at the right time and on the right platforms.

About NetworkNewsWire

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.



