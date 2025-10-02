Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Bills Auction Receives Bids Worth QR1.2Bn Allocated Amount Totals Qr400mn


2025-10-02 02:01:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) bills auction received bids worth QR1.2bn, while the total allocated amount was QR400mn, according to the central bank.
The allocations were for six tenors – two new issuances and four tap issuances – ranging from seven days to 364 days, the QCB said yesterday.
QR100mn was allocated for a new issuance for seven days with a yield of 4.351%.
QR100mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 28 days with a yield of 4.360%.
QR50mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 98 days with a yield of 4.252%.
QR50mn was allocated for a new issuance for 189 days with a yield of 4.140%.
QR50mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 273 days with a yield of 4.060%.
QR50mn was allocated for a new issuance for 364 days with a yield of 3.992%.

