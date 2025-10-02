403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QCB Bills Auction Receives Bids Worth QR1.2Bn Allocated Amount Totals Qr400mn
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) bills auction received bids worth QR1.2bn, while the total allocated amount was QR400mn, according to the central bank.
The allocations were for six tenors – two new issuances and four tap issuances – ranging from seven days to 364 days, the QCB said yesterday.
QR100mn was allocated for a new issuance for seven days with a yield of 4.351%.
QR100mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 28 days with a yield of 4.360%.
QR50mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 98 days with a yield of 4.252%.
QR50mn was allocated for a new issuance for 189 days with a yield of 4.140%.
QR50mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 273 days with a yield of 4.060%.
QR50mn was allocated for a new issuance for 364 days with a yield of 3.992%.
The allocations were for six tenors – two new issuances and four tap issuances – ranging from seven days to 364 days, the QCB said yesterday.
QR100mn was allocated for a new issuance for seven days with a yield of 4.351%.
QR100mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 28 days with a yield of 4.360%.
QR50mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 98 days with a yield of 4.252%.
QR50mn was allocated for a new issuance for 189 days with a yield of 4.140%.
QR50mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 273 days with a yield of 4.060%.
QR50mn was allocated for a new issuance for 364 days with a yield of 3.992%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment