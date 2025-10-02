Salemnow Premieres“Prescription To Kill,” A New True Crime Series Hosted By Kevin Sorbo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media Group , Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that SalemNOW, the leading conservative and Christian streaming service, is now streaming Prescription to Kill, a powerful new true crime docuseries hosted by actor and filmmaker Kevin Sorbo.

Prescription to Kill is a gripping, multi-episode investigative series with a chilling medical twist. Hosted by Sorbo (God's Not Dead, Let There Be Light, Reagan), the series was directed by Andrew Thibault (Speed Demons: Killing for Attention), and produced in partnership with High Speed Films, LLC.

The project originated from Thibault's two-year legal battle with the Food and Drug Administration under the Freedom of Information Act, which uncovered hundreds of previously withheld reports linking prescription medications to acts of homicide - including multiple school shootings.

“Scarcely a week passes without another headline about a mass shooting,” said Robert Ellis, General Manager of SalemNOW.“Prescription to Kill arrives at a critical moment for America, as our nation grapples with a growing epidemic of targeted violence.”

Blending authentic footage, harrowing firsthand accounts, expert testimony, and never-before-seen FDA records, the series investigates the potential connection between psychotropic medications and mass violence.

Following Thibault's testimony before the Tennessee Senate Health and Welfare Committee after the Covenant School tragedy, the state enacted landmark legislation mandating postmortem toxicology screenings for suspected mass killers.

“Most Americans don't realize the FDA requires a 'homicidal ideation' warning on dozens of commonly prescribed psychiatric drugs,” said Andrew Thibault , director of the series.“It's time for a national conversation about what role these drugs may be playing in America's surge of violence.”

Prescription to Kill is now available for streaming exclusively on SalemNOW .

About the Series

Hosted by: Kevin Sorbo

Directed by: Andrew Thibault

Produced by: High Speed Films, LLC

Streaming: Mass shootings, psychotropic medication, FDA, true crime, public health

About High Speed Films, LLC

High Speed Films is a boutique distributor of cutting-edge, in-depth, and timely documentary content focused on critical cultural and public policy issues.

About SalemNOW

SalemNOW is a premiere streaming platform for Christian and conservative content, offering films, docuseries, live events, and original programming featuring voices like Dennis Prager, Dinesh D'Souza, Charlie Kirk, Eric Metaxas, Lara Trump, and many more.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group is America's premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at .

