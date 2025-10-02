Salemnow Premieres“Prescription To Kill,” A New True Crime Series Hosted By Kevin Sorbo
Prescription to Kill is a gripping, multi-episode investigative series with a chilling medical twist. Hosted by Sorbo (God's Not Dead, Let There Be Light, Reagan), the series was directed by Andrew Thibault (Speed Demons: Killing for Attention), and produced in partnership with High Speed Films, LLC.
The project originated from Thibault's two-year legal battle with the Food and Drug Administration under the Freedom of Information Act, which uncovered hundreds of previously withheld reports linking prescription medications to acts of homicide - including multiple school shootings.
“Scarcely a week passes without another headline about a mass shooting,” said Robert Ellis, General Manager of SalemNOW.“Prescription to Kill arrives at a critical moment for America, as our nation grapples with a growing epidemic of targeted violence.”
Blending authentic footage, harrowing firsthand accounts, expert testimony, and never-before-seen FDA records, the series investigates the potential connection between psychotropic medications and mass violence.
Following Thibault's testimony before the Tennessee Senate Health and Welfare Committee after the Covenant School tragedy, the state enacted landmark legislation mandating postmortem toxicology screenings for suspected mass killers.
“Most Americans don't realize the FDA requires a 'homicidal ideation' warning on dozens of commonly prescribed psychiatric drugs,” said Andrew Thibault , director of the series.“It's time for a national conversation about what role these drugs may be playing in America's surge of violence.”
Prescription to Kill is now available for streaming exclusively on SalemNOW .
About the Series
Hosted by: Kevin Sorbo
Directed by: Andrew Thibault
Produced by: High Speed Films, LLC
Streaming: Mass shootings, psychotropic medication, FDA, true crime, public health
About High Speed Films, LLC
High Speed Films is a boutique distributor of cutting-edge, in-depth, and timely documentary content focused on critical cultural and public policy issues.
About SalemNOW
SalemNOW is a premiere streaming platform for Christian and conservative content, offering films, docuseries, live events, and original programming featuring voices like Dennis Prager, Dinesh D'Souza, Charlie Kirk, Eric Metaxas, Lara Trump, and many more.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group is America's premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at .
Company Contact:
Sara Broadwater
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment