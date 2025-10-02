High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For Fourth Quarter Of 2025
|Month
|Rate
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|October
|$0.0593
|October 21, 2025
|October 31, 2025
|November
|$0.0593
|November 18, 2025
|November 28, 2025
|December
|$0.0593
|December 16, 2025
|December 31, 2025
The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.
Contacts
For information, please contact:
Thomas Antonucci, Bulldog Investors LLP (... )
