Los Angeles Tribune Named U.S. Media Partner For Lambo Sky, Luxury Real Estate Inspired By Fabio Lamborghini

EINPresswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration that signals a new era for media, luxury, and global real estate, The Los Angeles Tribune has been named the U.S. media partner for Lambo Sky, an innovative luxury real estate brand inspired by Fabio Lamborghini. This partnership unites one of America’s most respected legacy publications with one of Europe’s most iconic names in style and prestige — forming a bridge between media influence and architectural excellence on an international scale.

The announcement took place during Vision Night, an exclusive event hosted on September 25, 2025, at the prestigious Trump National Doral Miami, where industry leaders, visionaries, celebrities, philanthropists, and investors from around the globe gathered to celebrate the official U.S. launch of Lambo Sky’s FL Fuoriserie Towers by Fabio Lamborghini. The evening marked not only the introduction of this visionary new brand to the American market but also the beginning of a powerful alliance between media, luxury, and lifestyle innovation.

A Partnership Built on Legacy and Vision

The collaboration between Lambo Sky and The Los Angeles Tribune represents a shared philosophy: deep respect for legacy coupled with an unrelenting commitment to ingenuity. Lambo Sky draws its inspiration from the visionary Fabio Lamborghini, blending the unmistakable aesthetic, craftsmanship, and spirit of Italian excellence into a new category of residential design. Likewise, The Los Angeles Tribune, with its 140-year history, continues to evolve from a publication into a global platform for influence, storytelling, and cultural leadership.

As part of this historic collaboration, Moe Rock, CEO of The Los Angeles Tribune, and Dr. Emily Letran, Director of LAT Global Journals, have been named founding members of the Lambo Sky media partnership. Their leadership and vision will help guide the communication and cultural positioning of this groundbreaking brand as it enters the U.S. and global markets.

“Lambo Sky is a statement about lifestyle, identity, and legacy,” said Moe Rock. “We are honored to align The Los Angeles Tribune with a vision that redefines luxury not just as something you purchase, but as something you live.”

Inspired by Fabio Lamborghini: Where Heritage Meets Habitat

At the heart of this collaboration is Fabio Lamborghini, a global ambassador of Italian craftsmanship and style. Through his brand FL Fuoriserie — known for ultra-luxury fashion, furniture, jewelry, and design — Fabio has long championed the concept of Italian excellence as a way of life. Lambo Sky extends that ethos into the realm of architecture and residential living, transforming iconic design principles into immersive environments that embody artistry, emotion, and identity.

“Excellence is not only in the details of a product, but in the way people feel when they encounter it,” Fabio Lamborghini shared. “Lambo Sky is about creating that feeling — a space where innovation, elegance, and lifestyle converge.”

Vision Night: A Celebration of Global Collaboration

Golden World, the international company renowned for curating world-class beauty, fashion, and cultural experiences, partnered with Lambo Sky to present Vision Night — a glamorous evening that blended luxury, art, and innovation into a single unforgettable experience. Guests were treated to extraordinary live entertainment, including musical performances by Kyo York, Pham Hong An, and Duy Truong. A standout moment of the evening was the powerful performance by Mr. Quarter Dinh, Co-Founder of Golden World and Vice President of Lambo Sky, affectionately known as “The Singing Manicurist.”

The evening also featured a fashion showcase by designer Jacky Tai, whose collection was inspired by the futuristic design language of the upcoming Lambo Sky Tower. The runway mirrored the project’s architectural vision — sleek, bold, and unapologetically forward-looking.

During the event, Mr. Julio Ochoa, Chairman of Lambo Sky, delivered an inspiring address outlining the project’s mission to merge Fabio Lamborghini's Made In Italy lifestyle with futurism and expressed the importance of Lambo Sky's mission as a philanthropic and socially responsible company. Ms. Lam Hoang My, CEO and Founder of Golden World, spoke about the importance of global collaboration in shaping the future of luxury living. And in a deeply personal moment, Mr. Fabio Lamborghini expressed his excitement and pride in seeing his legacy evolve into a new lifestyle movement.

The Los Angeles Tribune: Shaping the Narrative of Luxury

The presence of The Los Angeles Tribune as a media partner adds a powerful narrative dimension to Lambo Sky’s entry into the global real estate arena. As the exclusive U.S. media partner, the Tribune will lead coverage, storytelling, and strategic visibility around Lambo Sky’s developments — shaping the conversation about the future of branded residences and the evolving intersection of media, lifestyle, and luxury.

Representing the Tribune at Vision Night were Dr. Emily Letran, Director of LAT Global Journals; Dawna Campbell, Executive Vice President; and Andrea Gomez, Vice President of Los Angeles Tribune en Español. Following the event, the Tribune’s leadership sat down for exclusive interviews with Fabio Lamborghini, Julio Ochoa, and architect Reinaldo Borges, capturing their shared vision for creating globally inclusive luxury experiences. The admiration for the brand — and its mission to unite cultures through design — was palpable throughout the room.

“This partnership is about more than buildings,” said Dr. Letran. “It’s about how design, media, and legacy work together to influence culture. It’s about creating experiences that speak to a global audience — and telling the stories behind them.”

Looking Ahead: A Lifestyle Beyond Walls

The Miami project serves as the flagship expression of Lambo Sky’s vision — but it is only the beginning. Plans are already underway to bring a Fabio Lamborghini-inspired lifestyle to other major cities around the world, each development designed to reflect its environment while maintaining the brand’s signature blend of sophistication and innovation.

Lambo Sky concluded the weekend with multi-billion-dollar contracts signed and a clear mission: to build more than properties — to build a lifestyle. This next chapter is not simply about architecture; it’s about creating living spaces that symbolize identity, aspiration, and legacy on a global scale.

For The Los Angeles Tribune, the partnership represents the next evolution of its mission — one that merges journalism with influence, media with marketplace, and storytelling with strategy. Together, Lambo Sky and the Tribune are not just reporting on the future of luxury living — they are actively shaping it.

As the Fabio Lamborghini legacy enters the world of real estate, Lambo Sky stands poised to redefine how the world experiences luxury — and with The Los Angeles Tribune as its voice, that story is only just beginning.

