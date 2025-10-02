Football: Muller Becomes Germany's Most Decorated Player With 35Th Title
Muller's latest honour came with the Canadian Championship, as the Whitecaps beat Vancouver FC 4-2 in the final to clinch a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League, reports Xinhua. He also netted his 300th career goal, converting a penalty for his side's second. Afterwards, he marked the milestone by presenting a small cake decorated with a golden "300."
Just weeks after his birthday on September 13, Muller joked that during a visit from his parents, "I told them, it's matchday, not birthday."
Despite his record haul, Muller said he doesn't see himself as a "title collector."
"Comparisons don't make sense. Some have won the Champions League more often, others more national titles," he said, noting Kroos's six Champions League crowns compared to his two. "I play for the emotions on the pitch, not for titles. I cherish that we proved we are Canada's best side."
Statistics matter little, he added: "I don't play to improve my legacy. I play for the joy of being on the pitch. Just call me a title hamster."
Muller left Bayern in the summer of 2025 for his first club outside Munich. He said messages from former teammates urged him to "enjoy it and score. So, I did."
Whitecaps coach Jesper Sorensen praised the forward's achievement as "unique for a single player." Muller, who is under contract with the MLS side until 2026, promised he is not finished yet. "I'm determined to make the most of every minute," he said. "And maybe add a little more silverware."
