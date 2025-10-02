Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Liquidity Event Comes Back To The Northeast Florida Builders Association Building In Jacksonville, Florida


2025-10-02 10:16:13
EINPresswire/ -- On October 16 at 6:30 PM ET, a powerful experience is coming to the entrepreneurial world: The Liquidity Event — a high-impact evening where entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders unite to unlock strategies that fuel wealth, freedom, and unstoppable growth.

This is not just another event. It’s where vision meets opportunity, and conversations turn into action.


The Countdown Is On

Date: October 16, 2025
Time: 6:30 PM ET
Location:
Northeast Florida Builders Association
6747 Southpoint Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216

What Awaits Inside the Room:

Franchise & business growth secrets that actually work

Insider funding & capital access strategies most business owners never hear

Tax-free retirement planning using Indexed Universal Life (IUL)

High-level networking with decision-makers who can open doors

Meet the Experts Changing the Game

Nikita Shilay – CEO, Knows Insurance
Health Plans Decoded: A Business Owner’s Guide to Smarter Coverage
With nearly a decade of experience in health and life insurance, Nikita specializes in helping entrepreneurs and small business owners optimize coverage while maximizing tax savings. Based in Atlanta, she breaks down complex topics into clear, actionable strategies to help clients make confident, financially smart decisions.

Nate Scott – CEO & Executive Coach, Life Is Rich Global
How To Transform From Skeptical and Broke To Smart, Sexy, and Sustainable
From combat veteran to corporate CFO, to entrepreneur and best-selling author of "Life Is Rich: How To Create Lasting Wealth", Nate brings real-world experience in leadership, sales, and wealth-building. His company helps people look, feel, and live the life they desire through strategic coaching and personal development.

Randolph Love III, ChFC®, CPCU®, CLU® – Host & Founder, ShieldWolf Strongholds
Randolph is a wealth protection strategist specializing in business exit planning, retirement income, and tax-free cash value life insurance. A Certified IUL Master and franchise consultant, he equips business owners with the tools to create generational wealth. He is also the host of The Entreprenudist Podcast, ranked in the top 10% globally for entrepreneurs.

Presented by:

🎙 The Entreprenudist Podcast: The Place to Hear Real Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Bare It All
Sponsored by: Insurance Claim HQ powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

Seats are extremely limited.

