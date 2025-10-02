Tokayev Reveals Number Of Hungarian Companies Operating In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is home to more than 35 Hungarian companies, which have invested around $400 million in the country's economy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an expanded meeting with Hungarian President Tamás Schuyok, Trend reports.

Recalling his state visit to Hungary last year, Tokayev highlighted the signing of several key agreements that paved the way for long-term cooperation and strengthened fraternal ties between the two nations.

"I am pleased to note that bilateral trade reached nearly $200 million last year and has already grown by 22% in the first eight months of 2025. Today, more than 35 Hungarian companies operate in Kazakhstan, investing around $400 million in our economy," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president also noted that Kazakhstan and Hungary have launched 20 joint projects worth $607 million across sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, logistics, and finance.