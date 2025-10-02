Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reports state Russia upgraded missile systems to bypass Ukraine

2025-10-02 08:33:47
(MENAFN) Russian forces have reportedly upgraded their missile systems to bypass Ukrainian air defenses, including US-supplied Patriot interceptors, widely regarded as central to Kiev’s defensive shield, according to reports citing Ukrainian and Western officials.

Officials told sources that the modified missiles can follow a standard flight path before suddenly diving or performing maneuvers that “confuse and avoid” Patriot interceptors. Recent attacks on Ukrainian drone facilities suggest that Moscow has likely enhanced both the Iskander-M mobile missile system and the air-launched Kinzhal, making them significantly harder to counter.

One former Ukrainian official described the improved maneuverability as “a game changer for Russia.” The report added that shipments of US-provided Patriot systems, essentially the only weapons in Ukraine’s arsenal capable of countering Moscow’s ballistic missiles, are not arriving as quickly as anticipated.

Data from the Ukrainian Air Force shows that the interception rate of Russian ballistic missiles increased to 37% in August but then dropped sharply to just 6% in September. Ukraine shares information on Patriot performance with the Pentagon and weapons manufacturers, yet officials noted that the systems frequently struggle to keep pace with Russia’s evolving tactics.

Ukraine’s Air Force raised similar concerns in May. Spokesman Yury Ignat stated that the Iskander-M missiles’ ballistic trajectories “have been improved and modernized” and noted the use of radar decoys. He added that Ukraine’s domestically produced air defenses cannot intercept most Russian missiles, leaving Western systems to protect key infrastructure and other critical targets.

Moscow has repeatedly maintained that its strikes target military infrastructure, defense industry sites, and troop deployments, and are never directed at civilians.

