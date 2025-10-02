Azerbaijan Spotlights Strengthening Global South-North Bridges
She made the remark during her speech on "Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Response" at the 11th Summit of the Speakers of Parliaments of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries (P20), held in Cape Town, South Africa.
Gafarova also briefed on the important outcomes of COP29, officially called the "Baku Climate Solidarity Pact" by the UN, which includes important issues such as the adoption of the New Collective Quantitative Target (known as the Baku Financial Target), the full operationalization of the sixth article of the Paris Agreement on International Carbon Markets, the adoption of a decision ensuring the full operation of the Loss and Damage Fund, the establishment of the Baku Adaptation Roadmap, and the Baku High-Level Dialogue on Adaptation.
Additionally, Gafarova also brought to attention that the Azerbaijani parliament, in collaboration with the Inter-Parliamentary Union, convened a parliamentary assembly focused on synergizing legislative initiatives to combat climate change in alignment with the objectives of COP29.
To note, in 2024, the United Nations Climate Change Conference was convened in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, known as COP29. The conference's objectives were to improve climate action, establish a new objective for climate finance to assist developing countries, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and assist communities in adapting to the effects of climate change. The agreement for developed countries to provide a minimum of $300 billion annually to developing nations by 2035 to support climate action was a significant result.
