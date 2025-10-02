Azerbaijan Wraps Up Mobilization Work On Solar Power Plants In Its Jabrayil District
He observed that a multitude of renewable energy initiatives are currently being operationalized in the liberated zones.
"All mobilization work has been completed in the territory of the 240-megawatt Shafag Solar Power Plant (SPP), implemented jointly with bp in Jabrayil district. The relevant construction work has been started.
Meanwhile, mobilization has been completed for the Shams and Ufug hydropower plants, each with a capacity of 50 megawatts, in the Jabrayil district. Work is continuing intensively at these plants," Abdullayev emphasized.
The Azerbaijani State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources operates as a public legal entity, having been instituted in 2020 under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan. AREA's function is to architect and execute state policy in the renewable energy domain, overseeing sectoral activities and strategizing to draw investment to realize objectives such as elevating the renewable energy portfolio to 30 percent by 2030 and cultivating the liberated territories as a "Green Energy" zone.
