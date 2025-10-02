Reviva To Participate In The 4Th Annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference
Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference
Format: Panel discussion and one-on-one meetings
Panel Title:“Small Firms Tackling Blockbuster Indications”
Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
Time: 8:00 AM ET
To learn more and submit a registration request, click here . Reviva's management team will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on October 9, 2025.
About Reviva
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva's current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva's pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.
Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
PJ Kelleher
