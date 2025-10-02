Liveone (Nasdaq: LVO) To Stream BKFC Ice Wars 3: Bare Knuckle Brawls LIVE From Amerant Bank Arena To Fans In Over 200 Countries

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, today announced its continued partnership with BKFC Ice Wars to present,“BKFC Ice Wars 3: Bare Knuckle Brawls”.

This one-of-a-kind spectacle of bare-knuckle hockey fights on ice will include 10 heavy-hitting bouts and be streamed live from Amerant Bank Arena, home of the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, on October 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT at . This will be the first ever BKFC Ice Wars event held in the state of Florida and marks the first time legally sanctioned combatants will fight bare-knuckle on real ice anywhere in the world.

The stacked card features:



Main Event: Canadian Hockey Veteran and star of the hit television show“Shoresy” Nick“Gorgeous” Laporte returns after a crushing first-round KO in his first BKFC Ice Wars fight - he faces Nordik Fight Club's Sébastien Lafferière in a heavyweight showdown.

Co-Main Event: Former UFC star Charles“Boston Strong” Rosa steps onto the ice against Canadian brawler Reid“The Spaz” Krasowski. History will be made with the first-ever BKFC ICE WARS female bout: Canadian Christina“The Tiger” Barry faces American bruiser Valerie Ruley.



Rob Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne, commented,“LiveOne is proud to bring BKFC Ice Wars 3 to a global stage. This event isn't just a fight card–it's a cultural moment and something totally unique that audiences haven't seen before. From the first women's bare-knuckle bout on ice to bare-knuckle ice fighting period, Ice Wars continues to push the boundaries of combat sports, and LiveOne is excited to capture every second of the action for fans worldwide.”

Ian Heinisch, President of BKFC Ice Wars, added,“BKFC Ice Wars has grown from an ambitious idea into a global phenomenon, and BKFC Ice Wars 3 marks another huge milestone for us. Partnering with LiveOne allows us to showcase our athletes' intensity, skill, and heart in front of millions of fans around the globe. South Florida is going to witness history-and we can't wait for the world to watch with them.”

About BKFC Ice Wars

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the world's fastest growing combat sports promotion, recently partnered with Ice Wars, an innovative combat sport that pits fighters from around the world against each other on a sheet of ice. This first-of-its-kind sport brings together two fiercely competitive disciplines – Combat Sports and Ice Hockey – to form BKFC Ice Wars , a thrilling new combat sports promotion that combines the best of both worlds. It's hockey fights, without the hockey. For more information, visit , and follow Ice Wars on Instagram , Facebook , X and TikTok .

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify, and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are“forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as“may,”“might,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“continue,”“target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne's ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne's intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne's common stock from time to time under LiveOne's announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other debt covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne's ability to repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne's ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne's subsidiaries; risks and uncertainties applicable to LiveOne's ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on the additional $11 million of convertible notes described in this press release; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with SEC on February 14, 2025, and in LiveOne's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

LiveOne Press Contact:

...

Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X at @liveone .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at