Sharvari Kickstarts Shoot For Imtiaz Ali's Next Starring Vedang Raina, On Dussehra

Mumbai Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari has begun shooting for her next big project, a film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, co-starring Vedang Raina

The announcement came on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, making the moment even more special for the actress. Sharvari shared a heartfelt post on her social media story, where she revealed that she couldn't be home for Saraswati Puja. Instead, she performed a small puja in her room with her film script, alongside a picture of a notebook which she inscribed on it, decorated with fresh hibiscus flowers. She wrote, "Couldn't be home for Saraswati Puja today, so I did my own little puja with the script in my room. "Happy Dussehra! Vijay Dashmi ki Hardik Shukkam Nai! Starting to shoot a very special film with a very special director and team."

In June, the official announcement of the film was made public. Sharing the news on her feed, Sharvari expressed excitement and gratitude. "What an incredible surprise to see this announcement happen on my birthday. Best birthday ever! Imtiaz Ali, Sir, I have manifested to be directed by you ever since I have dreamed of being an actor." She added, "This will be the most amazing learning experience for me. It is an honour to be a part of your vision. Thank you for choosing me. It feels so special to be a part of this dream team. So excited for this new journey."

Sharvari made her acting debut with Kabir Khan with Yash Raj's "Bunty Aur Babli 2" in 2021, where she starred alongside Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Despite the film's mixed response, Sarwari was widely appreciated for her screen presence and freshness. The actress will also be seen in "Alpha" opposite Alia Bhatt and co-starring Bobby Deol. With Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film adding to her lineup, fans are extremely thrilled and excited to see their favourite star in a big project.

