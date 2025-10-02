Vivashan Muthan Appointed As Head Of Export Sales And Operations At RS South Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, October 2, 2025/APO Group/ --

With a career spanning engineering, business development, and sales leadership across Sub-Saharan Africa, Vivashan Muthan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as Head of Export Sales and Operations at RS South Africa ( ). Known for building systems that drive growth and resilience in real-world markets, Muthan is set to lead the company's export strategy into a new era of scale and impact.

Muthan's professional journey has seen him hold senior roles at leading multinationals such as Fluke Corporation, SICK Sensor Intelligence, Siemens and Timken , where he managed multi-country sales teams, distribution channels, and large-scale business operations. His diverse experience spans technology management, channel optimisation, and digital integration, with a strong track record of delivering measurable growth across industries including rail, automotive, off-highway, and industrial automation.

Complementing his field expertise, Muthan holds a BSc (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, an MSc in Industrial Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand and is currently pursuing a PhD in Industrial Engineering focused on intelligent industrial ecosystems. He has also completed executive education through Harvard Business School, specialising in strategy execution, and is a registered Professional Engineer (Pr Eng). In addition, he is an ontological coach certified by The SOAR Institute. This credential strengthens his ability to lead with empathy, develop people, and foster high-performing teams.

At RS South Africa, Muthan takes full commercial ownership of the export business across Sub-Saharan Africa, overseeing revenue, profit, distributor development, and customer experience. His approach is rooted in building insight-led, scalable systems that align operational excellence with customer relevance. He has cultivated strong networks with corporates, distributors, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction companies and industrial stakeholders across the region, which will enable RS to strengthen partnerships and deliver value-driven solutions.

Muthan's vision for RS South Africa's export operations is to transform them into a growth platform that not only delivers Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) solutions but also drives innovation, efficiency, and long-term partnerships. His ability to integrate academic rigour with practical execution ensures that RS remains a trusted partner in enabling industrial growth and resilience across African markets.

With his blend of technical expertise, leadership experience, and strategic foresight, Muthan is poised to position RS South Africa as the partner of choice for businesses navigating the continent's evolving industrial landscape.

For more information about RS Africa export solutions, visit our website ( ) and follow us on LinkedIn ( ) for updates.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of RS South Africa.





Viv Muthan, Export Sales & Operational Head



Downloa



Shar

























PR Contact Person - RS South Africa:

Princess Tlou

Communications & Content Specialist

RS South Africa

...

+27 11 691 9366

Media Contact Person – NGAGE:

Thobile Ndlovu

PR Account Executive

...

+27 11 867 7763

Social Media:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

​Vivashan Muthan LinkedIn:

Further information is available via these links:

RS South Africa:

RS Africa Exports:

DesignSpark:

RS Group plc:

About RS:

RS is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 industrial and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations.

We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people planet and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.