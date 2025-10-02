Masdar Announces Promotion Of Innovative Sustainable Dev't Project In Bilasuvar
Speaking at the installation ceremony, Alobaidli emphasized the importance of this achievement.
“We, as Masdar together with our partner SOCAR Green, are proud of this first panel installation because it is a major accomplishment in the transformation of Azerbaijan's energy system," he noted.
The Masdar official extended his appreciation to the institutions that contributed to the Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant project.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Azerbaijani government, the Ministry of Energy, and Azerenerji for their support and cooperation. With their backing, we are bringing to life a highly significant and unique project for Azerbaijan,” he added.
Alobaidli also recalled that this is not the company's first project in the country, pointing out that Masdar successfully launched a plant in Garadagh two years ago, which has been operating since then. The Bilasuvar SPP is the company's second project in Azerbaijan, with two more projects already contracted for the coming years.
