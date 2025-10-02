4 Possible Favors Paul Heyman Might Demand From Brock Lesnar In WWE

Paul Heyman could lean on his history with Brock Lesnar to secure shocking advantages for Seth Rollins and The Vision. Here are four potential favors that could change WWE's landscape.

Seth Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship, but Brock Lesnar's reputation as a perennial title contender always looms large. If The Beast decides to step into the picture, Rollins' reign could be in jeopardy.

To protect his client's run, Heyman might call in a personal favor and ask Lesnar to steer clear of the championship scene until Rollins eventually drops the gold. This would give The Visionary breathing room to extend his reign without the constant threat of Suplex City hanging over him.

At Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia, Seth Rollins is set to battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Their rivalry has been bitter, with Rhodes holding multiple victories over The Visionary.

This time, the stakes are higher with championship gold on the line. Heyman could persuade Lesnar to step in and tilt the odds in Rollins' favor. With The Beast's involvement, Rollins might finally overcome Rhodes and walk out of Crown Jewel with the biggest win of his career.

Roman Reigns' return to Monday Night RAW alongside the OG Bloodline has already spelled trouble for Rollins and his faction. After dismantling The Vision, Reigns looks poised to make Rollins his next target.

To counter this looming threat, Heyman could once again rely on Lesnar. The Beast has proven before that he can overpower The Tribal Chief, and unleashing him on RAW could neutralize Reigns before he gains too much momentum. Such a move would give Rollins valuable breathing space on the red brand.

With Survivor Series 2025 shaping up, the possibility of Team Roman clashing with Team Rollins inside WarGames feels very real. The return of the OG Bloodline has only intensified speculation. If Rollins needs reinforcements, Heyman could call in Lesnar to join Team Vision.

Having The Beast inside the double‐cage structure would be a game‐changer, giving Rollins' side an almost insurmountable advantage against Reigns and his allies.