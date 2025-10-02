Ukrainian Delegation Discussed Drone Deal Initiative With Officials From Pentagon, Congress, And US Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to him, the delegation of the NSDC and the Ministry of Defense visited the US as a continuation of the agreements between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States .

The key issue is the implementation of the presidential initiative Drone Deal. The main purpose of the Ukrainian team's visit was technical negotiations to prepare for the signing of an agreement on the purchase of Ukrainian drones, the implementation of which also provides for the possibility of creating joint Ukrainian-American production facilities.

As Umerov noted, the Ukrainian delegation had a series of meetings with officials from the Pentagon, Congress, and the military of all branches and types of the US Armed Forces, during which they discussed the possibility of deepening strategic cooperation and filling the excess capacity of Ukrainian drone manufacturers by selling part of their products, as well as their further joint modernization and development of new platforms.

“Ukraine is currently a world leader in drone technology, and our experience is of great interest to our allies. This applies not only to aerial systems, but also to marine drones and ground-based robotic complexes, in the development and application of which Ukraine has unique practical experience,” the NSDC secretary emphasized.

The parties separately focused on the PURL mechanism – financing the purchase of American weapons and ammunition with funds from European partners, in particular, plans for supplies in 2026 and the potential for increasing volumes, Umerov noted.

“Ukraine is developing its own defense industry and at the same time expanding strategic cooperation with partners. This is a contribution to our victory and strengthening the security of all of Europe,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, in July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he and US President Donald Trump were considering a“mega-deal” under which the US would purchase battle-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kyiv's agreement to purchase a certain amount of weapons from America.

In August, Zelensky said that the agreement with the US on joint drone production would involve the production of 10 million drones per year for five years.

Ukraine ready to join 'drone wall' project – DM

During a meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress led by House Representatives Michael Turner and Eugene Vindman, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed preparations for the signing of an agreement between the presidents of Ukraine and the US on the production and sale of drones.

