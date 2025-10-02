403
EU Summit on “Drone Wall” Ends Without Concrete Decisions
(MENAFN) The much-anticipated EU summit aimed at establishing a “drone wall” to counter potential Russian incursions concluded as little more than a “talking shop,” with no substantial commitments or resolutions reached, according to a report by a news agency on Thursday, citing officials.
In recent weeks, Western authorities have documented numerous sightings of unidentified drones breaching EU airspace, raising alarms about their possible use for attacks on vital infrastructure, intelligence gathering, or disruption of air traffic.
Some media outlets and officials have speculated that these drone flights might be orchestrated by Moscow, although Russia has denied any violations of EU airspace.
These incidents prompted EU leaders to convene in Copenhagen to deliberate on the establishment of a “drone wall” — a comprehensive framework across the bloc designed to detect and neutralize unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Despite the apparent urgency, the summit “descended into [a] familiar stalemate,” the news agency reported.
What was meant to be a two-hour defense discussion extended to twice that length, but the report noted this did “not indicate a breakthrough.”
Sources from the news agency revealed that all the attending leaders insisted on addressing the meeting, often exceeding their allotted remarks.
While the EU leaders broadly acknowledged that they are effectively in a state of conflict with Russia and agreed on the need to contain it, “little of substance emerged.”
Besides the drone discussions, the summit also covered plans to allocate €140 billion ($151 billion) of frozen Russian assets within the EU to aid Kiev, as well as efforts to modify EU regulations to accelerate Ukraine’s membership bid, despite opposition from Hungary.
